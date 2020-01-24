Cayman was only Caribbean island interviewed by World Economic Forum

Cayman Islands was the only Caribbean nation to be granted an interview with Business Correspondent Andrew Wilson, for World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos, Switzerland.

Spreading the benefit of tourism throughout the economy of the Cayman Islands through sustainable development was the focus of the exclusive interview with Cayman Islands Department of Tourism Director Mrs Rosa Harris in advance of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020.

Viewed as a thought leader in travel and strategic tourism planning, this invite-only interview was the sole travel-focused segment of the series, providing an opportunity for Mrs Harris to discuss the three island experience and how the Cayman Islands are moving forward as leaders in the travel industry.

The interview series will be aired during the Annual Meeting of the WEF, and in key source markets in the US and further.

To view the interview in its entirety, visit: https://davosinterviews.com/cayman-islands-moving-forward/