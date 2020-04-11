Digicel gives Cayman reasons to celebrate during pandemic

Loop, a Digicel company, is doing its best to keep Cayman informed and entertained during this difficult time and is very proud to support its parent company in its initiatives to promote #stayhomecayman. In this light, we are giving the public several reasons to celebrate while staying at home and obeying curfew regulations.

According to CEO of Digicel Cayman, Mr Raul Nicholson-Coe, "We understand the difficulties that people are facing under the current conditions and as such it is important for us to create initiatives that will try and bring some normalcy and entertainment to their lives. We are all in this together."

Tonight, Digicel will bring live entertainment to its users, allowing them to party from the comfort of their homes. Tune in on Loop and Digicel for the FB live Digicel Online Happy Hour with DJ Coolie Hype. It happens at 8 pm, powered by the D'Music app.

"Don't miss our online happy hour; our lockdown vibes for tonight will be a mix of retro, soca & dancehall. StayHomeCayman, and support our government's efforts to keep us safe during this time. Digicel is there with you and will bring the entertainment to you. See you tonight," says the well-known DJ Coolie Hype.

Users can download the D'Music app to get the most out of the musical experience. The D’Music app is available across the Caribbean and Central America, focusing on local and regional content and offering more than 40 million tracks from top musicians around the world.

Digicel is also bringing its users the Thursday Shake to win FB live show where cash is being given away every Thursday to lucky customers on Facebook. All you need to do is be a Digicel customer, download MyDigicel and watch the live show, every Thursday at 4 pm for a chance to win.

Digicel's daily shake to win is also back! Every day Digicel customers have a chance to shake and win.

Digicel and Loop want you to stay entertained and stay close socially, while physically distant.

#stayhomecayman