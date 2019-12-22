Dominica: PM Skerrit to meet with union reps in the New Year

Prime Minister of Dominica, the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, will meet with union representatives at the start of the New Year.

During a radio interview on Thursday, he said the meeting presents the ideal opportunity for the government to reveal its plans and for the unions to share their ideas as it relates to the proposed reclassification of public officers.

PM Skerrit believes that a reclassification exercise would empower public officers, create a roadmap for their inevitable elevation to positions with higher salaries.

“I am the first person in Dominica who will admit that salaries should be higher in Dominica. I accept that; I agree with that. There is no argument about this but what would a two per cent increase in your salary of two thousand dollars mean to you?” he asked.

The Prime Minister said the government thinks it imperative that the unions participate in the reclassification exercise from start to finish. He is hoping to meet with the union representatives early in the New Year.