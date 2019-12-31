Dutch Caribbean to host 2020 Emigration Expo

St Maarten is gearing up to host the 24th edition of the Emigration Expo.

With more than 1 million job vacancies, 200 exhibitors and 11 000 visitors, the emigration expo is widely regarded as Europe’s largest meeting point for the entire emigration industry.

Attendees usually include emigrants, expats, students, entrepreneurs, job seekers and anyone else looking to live abroad. At the exhibit, they will find a comprehensive range of options, services and products as it relates to living, working, studying and entrepreneurship in other countries.

President of the St Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) Benjamin Ortega, believes it presents the ideal opportunity to showcase the St Maartens unique charms. Because of this, he thinks it imperative that local entrepreneurs attend and participate in the two day event scheduled for February 8 and 9.

“I believe this Expo is an opportunity for the public and private sectors in search of personnel with specialised expertise that are not found on the island. It is an opportunity for St. Maarteners living in the Netherlands, Germany or Belgium who are planning to emigrate to receive information about opportunities that are available in St. Maarten post hurricane Irma,” he said.

Mr Ortega said it is imperative that local business owners participate in the expo, as they are perfectly poised to share information about the goods and services available on the island.

He said “St. Maarten is currently in a rebuilding phase and there is still a lot to be done in the coming five years. The Dutch Caribbean islands will be having a stand at the Expo from where exhibitors can network with the visitors. Chamber registrants will get a special rate and I encourage the private sector to visit the website of Emigration Expo 2020 and download the information about what it is all about and the registration requirements.”

The COCI president said this is another opportunity for businesses and entrepreneurs in search of personnel in a specialised area, to network as they discuss rebuilding efforts. He said the Emigration Expo is a must for anyone planning to move abroad, whether temporarily or permanently.

The theme of this year’s event is A World of Opportunities.

It will be held in the Dutch city of Utrecht.