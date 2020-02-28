Grenada raises COVID-19 public health threat level to high

Grenada’s Ministry of Health has raised the country’s public health threat level to high in light of the Caribbean Public Health Agency’s (CARPHA) situation report which concluded that the risk for the Caribbean is now moderate to high.

Grenada is now on Orange (High) level.

This means there’s a very high possibility/expected and the condition applies when a credible threat of increased infectious diseases transmission (of an unusual virus activity/spread/outbreak) exists of disruptive public health activity/activities, with a direct and specific threat against the health sector/country and its dependencies.

The Health Ministry states the decision was taken in accordance with its Infectious Diseases Public Health Threat Level Response Protocols at the daily COVID-19 briefings with Minister Nikolas Steele and his team.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Francis Martin states at this time all options are being considered and the system is in full response mode.

Grenadian health authorities who are keeping a close eye on the outbreak of COVID-19 indicated they are also tracking travellers from Japan, South Korea, Iran, Singapore, and Italy which have seen steady increases in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

The Ministry reminds that its Importation Transmission Watch (ITW) remains in effect for the entire tri-island.

Over the past month, Grenada has quarantined persons entering the country with a certain travel history as a precautionary measure.