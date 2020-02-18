Machel Montano to launch Melé soca cruise in 2021

This year's Machel Monday was the last for Machel Montano but the soca king is not retiring from staging events.

Instead, come 2021, Montano will be taking his brand to the high seas.

Montano announced last night that he will be launching a soca cruise next year. It will be called Melé.

It will be the third soca cruise to enter a market dominated by the popular Ubersoca and Soca on the Seas.

"Imagine you are on the shore. Machel Monday is the shore and you are going out to the sea...launching into water. I am taking this from the land and heading to sea," he said to the strains of 'Water Flowing'.

"Are you ready to go with me? We are going on the water with the greatest Carnival band, we leaving land and for the first time we are going on the sea," he said as a video promo for the cruise played on screen.

Loop understands that the cruise will take place either in April or May and will sail from Florida for four nights.

Registration for the cruise will open at noon on March 1.

For more info visit the site here.