Planning your next vacation? 13 things you should know about Anguilla

Known for its magnificent coral reefs and over 30 beautiful beaches Anguilla is a small but mesmerising island that boasts of an authentic Caribbean vibe.

Located in the eastern Caribbean, the British Overseas Territory is lined with miles of white sandy beaches and is home to a number of historical sites that attract thousands of tourists every year.

Though only 16 miles long and 3 miles wide, the beatific island was voted the worlds leading luxury destination by the World Travel Awards.

Its beaches range from long, sandy stretches like Rendezvous Bay which overlooks neighbouring St Maarten, to untouched and secluded coves which can only be reached by boat.

One such spot is Little Bay.

Home to over 15 thousand people Anguilla is also a popular tax haven.

There are no capital gains, estate, profit and other forms of direct individual or corporation tax.

Here we've compiled a list of things we think you should know about this mesmerising island.

Photo courtesy: Anguilla Archeological & Historical Society

1. Fountain Cavern National Park

For many history buffs/enthusiasts, the Cavern is at the very top of their list of places to visit in Anguilla.

Amerindians first discovered the Cavern, or ‘The Fountain’ as it is known to locals, more than 1,500 years ago. The cave, a ceremonial site, was also used as a source of fresh water.

The Fountain's archaeological significance was first recorded in 1979. Since then several international institutions have visited the cave as part of their extensive research into its history.

Generations of lovers have written their names on the leaves of the Pitch Apple tree that grows in the entrance to seal the fate of their relationship.

The Fountain Cavern has benefitted from various archaeological surveys since the Amerindian rock art and artefacts were first brought to the attention of archaeologists. The most notable finds include as many as 33 preserved petroglyphs, one of whi ch is argued to represent Jocahu (or Yucahu), a deity worshipped by indigenous people of the Greater Antilles at the time of European contact in the late 1400s.

2. Anguilla Dive Sites

If you have an affinity for the secrets that lie beneath the deep blue sea then you must schedule a visit to Anguilla's dive site.

The islands turquoise waters boast seven marine parks: Dog Island, Prickley Pear, Seal Island Reef System, Little Bay, Sandy Island, Shoal Bay Harbour Reef System and Stoney Bay Marine Park. Dive sites include wreck dives, shore dives, mini wall dives, night dives and heritage diving.

There are 7 marine parks which offer 9 big wreck dives plus 25 logged dives for advanced divers. There are many Anguilla Scuba Dive Sites which are yet to be discovered. It took centuries for the El Buen Consejo, which sunk on June 8, 1772, to be discovered in what is now known as the Stoney Bay ­Marine Park preserve.

El Buen Consejo, translated “Good Counsel”, sank off the shores of Anguilla centuries ago.

There were no casualties but 52 Franciscan missionaries carrying religious medallions lost their cargo. Anguilla now has the largest collection of these medallions in the world.

3. Anguillians are proud and resilient people, who have forged their own distinctive national identity. British influences remain, this is evident in the way they drive (driving is on the left) and traditional British holidays like Whit Monday (June 5), the Queen’s birthday (June 13) and Boxing Day (December 26) are celebrated.

However, Anguillians are also proud of their African heritage and culture, with a strong emphasis on faith, family and festive celebrations. James Ronald Webster, the Father of the Nation, is honoured with a public holiday (March 2), and there's also Anguilla Day, (May 30), which marks the start of the Anguilla Revolution, and Emancipation Day, (August 1) when slavery was abolished in the British Caribbean.

4. Anguillans eat a lot of meat, but goat is the most popular meat among the locals.

5. The cost of living is high! This should come as no surprise though, as the island is earmarked as one of the most luxurious in the Caribbean.

6. Super luxurious accommodation could range from US$10 000 to US$35 000 a week, but the island also has a number of beautifully quaint, budget-friendly accommodation options that range from US$100 to US$150 per night.

7. Visitors are often encouraged to visit the Heritage Trail where they can see beautiful old churches and a number of other historic features that are unique to the island.

8. You can get to Anguilla by charter plane.

9. If you’re on St Maarten, a 20-minute ferry ride is all it takes to get to breezy and beautiful Anguilla.

10. Day trip to St Barthelemy? Heck yea! Charters are available to transport you to the picturesque island where you can enjoy the best of nature and luxury the island has to offer.

11. Anguilla Summer Festival in July/August is a Caribbean Carnival-style event —music, dancing, street parades and beach parties—commemorating the emancipation from slavery in the British Caribbean.

12. Livin’ in the Sun is an electronic dance music festival that brings top deejays from across the globe to the spectacularly beautiful beaches of Sandy Island, a tiny spit of land just off the coast of Anguilla. For two days and nights, the casual, laid-back tempo of Anguilla takes a remarkably upbeat turn as global music, top-notch food and beverage service, live art and water sports dovetail to create the ultimate music festival experience. It's usually held in November.

13. Boating is one of the best ways to see Anguilla and discover its many charming facets – regal white luxury villas, a bay studded with bright fishing boats or an idyllic cove with swooping pelicans — is by sea.

Day boats or leisurely sailing charters are readily available. Climb aboard to experience offshore cays or secluded beaches — with a picnic lunch or a sunset cocktail in the offing. Or book a leisurely sailboat and lower your anchor for a sleepover at sea.17.