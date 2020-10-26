'Pope did not say yes to same-sex marriage': Grenada Bishop explains

A popular Roman Catholic leader from the Caribbean has sought to clarify pope Francis’ comment on same-sex civil unions.

The pope’s comment was aired in the documentary ‘Francesco’ at the Rome Film Festival recently.

Francis said gay people have the right to be in a family since they are “children of God”.

“You can’t kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable for this,” the pope said. “What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered.”

But Bishop Clyde Harvey from the Roman Catholic Diocese in St George’s Grenada believes the public needs to read carefully what was said by the pope.

“The pope is not saying yes to homosexual marriage. He is not saying that homosexuals have a right to go before the altar and get married. He is not saying that.”

Read the full story here https://www.loopnewscaribbean.com/content/grenada-bishop-pope-did-not-say-yes-same-sex-marriage