Savills announces a new association with 1503 Property Group in Cayman

Savills has announced a new residential association in the Cayman Islands with 1503 Property Group.

1503 Property Group was founded in 2019 by Ruth Gustafsson, Jill Davison and Emma Graham-Taylor. Between them, these three women have extensive real estate, sales, operations and finance experience and have significant local market expertise. 1503 Property Group specialises in residential properties and developments in the Cayman Islands and currently has over $200M worth of listings on its books.

Hugo Thistlethwayte, head of global residential operations, Savills, said, “The team at 1503 Property Group are true real estate professionals and we are delighted to welcome them as new additions to the Savills Caribbean network that spans Barbados, Antigua, Bahamas, St Lucia, Grenada, Turks and Caicos and Canouan. The market in the Cayman Islands is strong and there are several new residential and hotel developments taking shape.”

Ruth Gustafsson, the broker of record, for the 1503 team, said, “We are thrilled to form an association with Savills. As a company we have extensive local knowledge and now, with Savills, we are adding significant global reach. 1503 Property Group are unique in the market as Jill, Emma and I work collaboratively for our clients, ensuring that we can provide white glove service 24/7, 365 days a year and ensure our clients and buyers needs are met at all times.”

Source: Savills.com