Scotia signs as lead sponsor of inaugural C'bbean Environmental Week

Scotiabank has joined the call for greater focus to be placed on protecting the environment through its sponsorship of the ongoing inaugural Caribbean Environment Week scheduled to run until November 13, 2020.

Under the theme “Bold Steps towards a Sustainable Future,” the conference presented by Live ECCO and Environmental Solutions Limited (ESL) will explore the Caribbean’s most pressing issues related to sustainable economies and eco-friendly solutions.

For Scotiabank, “This is an important opportunity for us to help bring attention to the issues affecting our region from an environmental perspective and facilitates meaningful conversations among a broad range of stakeholders. Our involvement further underscores our global climate commitments which include, supporting the transition to a low-carbon, more resilient economy.”

“Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time, even more so within the Caribbean, where our livelihoods and several industries are contingent on the maintenance of a healthy environment. Efforts to address climate change and other environmental matters will require significant mobilization of capital from public and private sources worldwide and Scotiabank has a keen interest in playing our role and supporting this process,” said David Noel, President and CEO, Scotia Group.

On Wednesday, November 11, Noel will join a panel discussion with other financiers, environment stakeholders and entrepreneurs on the topic “Financing for a Sustainable Future: Risks and Opportunities.”

Throughout the week, other conversations with a range of exciting regional and international speakers will stream live online via the Zoom platform as well as on YouTube at @Iveco from the offices of the Branson Centre and the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) in Kingston, Jamaica. The full week’s agenda and registration details for the Zoom event are available at: www.LiveECCO.com/CEW20.

The brainchild of Shelly-Ann Dunkley, Founder and CEO of Live ECCO, Caribbean Environment Week 2020 represents a concentrated effort to tackle a range of environmental challenges impacting the region, and to point to workable “green” solutions.

Other sponsors include JUNK (Cayman), Coca-Cola and Cayman Business Solutions.