Tropical Storm Laura bearing down on The Bahamas, Turks & Caicos

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for the southeast Bahamas which includes Inagua, Mayaguana, Crooked Island, Acklins, Ragged Island, Long Cay and Samana Cay.

A tropical storm watch also remains in effect for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions should be expected within 48 hours.

A tropical storm alert remains in effect for the Central Bahamas which includes Long Island, Cat Island, Exuma, Rum Cay, San Salvador, South Eleuthera and South Andros.

These islands could be affected by tropical storm conditions within 60 hours.

At 5 pm on Friday, the centre of Tropical Storm Laura was located about 40 miles east of Antigua and approximately 710 miles east-southeast of Grand Turk Turks and Caicos Islands.

On the forecast track, the centre of Laura will move near the northern coast of Hispaniola and in the vicinity of the southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands by early Sunday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 miles per hour with higher gusts expected.

Slow strengthening is expected over the next 48 hours.

The Bahamas Meteorological said residents of the Turks and Caicos Islands and Southeast Bahamas should continue to make preparations for the tropical storm conditions beginning early Sunday morning.

Residents in the northwest Bahamas have been advised to continue monitoring alerts being issued by the meteorology department.