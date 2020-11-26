Virgin Atlantic appoints new Country Manager for the Caribbean

Virgin Atlantic has appointed Hannah Swift as the airline’s Country Manager for the Caribbean.

Swift is responsible for the airline’s daily commercial activity in the region including sales, marketing, reservations and ticketing.

Swift moved to Barbados in 2014 and spent five years in an advertising agency growing the online presence of leading Caribbean brands such as Flow and Banks Beer prior to joining Virgin Atlantic as Marketing Manager in 2019.

She has a degree in Geology and Science Communication from Royal Holloway, University of London and ran her own business in the UK focusing on online marketing strategy. She fell in love with the Virgin brand when she met Sir Richard Branson on UK children’s TV show Live and Kicking at age 11.

“I am thrilled to be taking on this role for Virgin Atlantic. As travel restrictions around the world start to relax and demand for international travel increases, the Caribbean will play an important part in Virgin Atlantic’s recovery," she said.

“We’re anticipating huge demand for travel to the Caribbean as customers look to escape the UK winter for some Caribbean sun or as they travel to visit friends and loved ones. We look forward to welcoming our customers to the region and flying them safely to their favourite Caribbean destination”

“Myself and my team look forward to working closely with our partners and customers in the Caribbean. I’m excited to establish and deepen relationships with our key partners as we continue to build trust in the Virgin Atlantic brand.”

Virgin Atlantic is currently flying to Barbados, Antigua, Jamaica and Grenada and expects to restart Tobago, Havana and Manchester to Barbados services in the coming months.

Flights schedules will increase throughout 2020 and 2021 in line with consumer demand and in addition, the airline looks forward to launching new services to St Vincent in June 2021.

Virgin Atlantic’s Caribbean services now fly from London Heathrow, the UK’s only hub airport and customers will be able to join a vast option of connecting services on the Virgin Atlantic international network or disembark at the UK capital city.

As Virgin Atlantic aims to establish itself as the sustainability leader, it will fly a modern fleet of wide-body, twin-engine aircraft comprising of A330-300s, 787-9s, A350-1000s as well as A330-200s, before they retire in early 2022 as planned.

The airline’s seven 747-400s will no longer be in use. By 2022 the simplified, greener fleet will comprise of 36 twin-engine aircraft reducing CO 2 /RTK emissions by an estimated further 10 percent, building on the 18 percent efficiency already achieved between 2007-2019.



