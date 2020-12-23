Watch: 3 Caribbean Celebs Share Christmas Sights, Sounds and Scents

Wherever you are in the Caribbean, there are these particular sensations that let you know that it's Christmas. It may be something you see, something you hear, or something you smell, but whatever it is, it sends those jingle bells a-jingling in your heart.

Loop Caribbean caught up with three regional celebrities and asked them what sights, sounds and scents let them know it is Christmas in their respective countries.

Trinidad-based Guyanese singer/songwriter Ruth Osman shared two scents that let you know Christmas is right around the corner in Guyana.

"The first is the intoxicating scent of dried fruits that have been soaked in rum for months now being ground up in preparation for baking black cake. The second scent is of garlic pork being fried in its own oils."

She explained garlic pork is a Portuguese dish that was brought to Guyana and is basically pickled pork that has been set in brine, garlic and seasonings for days.

"It's a beautiful thing to hear the sizzle and smell the scent of that pork when it's being cooked."

Dominican dancehall artiste ColtonT said once he smells black cake or fruit cake baking in his neighbour's oven he knows Christmas is coming in Dominica.

In terms of sights, he said you start seeing Christmas decorations "all over".

"People are decorating their houses and everybody is trying to have the best-decorated house on-island."

He also said when he visits the groceries or supermarkets he notices hams or turkeys in the freezers.

"And you can tell, you can know, Christmas is on its way."

Continuing on the Christmas sights, he said it starts getting darker earlier.

"So by 5pm it's already dark. And then it is also gets a bit more chilly. And you know that is also an indication to us down here in Dominica that Christmas is on its way."

And finally, he spoke about the sounds that let him know it's Christmas in Dominica.

"During that time all of the kids are all over the place bursting firecrackers, or as we know it, 'bandits.'"

He said the children in the countryside burst "canoes" which are made out of bamboo and an explosion is made using kerosene and a "bouzai," a bottle torch.

"And you know how it go — ka-boom! From the time you start hearing these sounds, you know it is definitely Christmas season."

Grenadian author Alana Twum-Barimah said when she thinks of Christmas in Grenada she thinks of walking through the different areas of her community only to be greeted with the smell of either black cake, ham or fresh bread baking.

"Let me tell you — if you are doing the ham in Grenada and it's just the bake ham, you eh eat ham yet. In Grenada to eat true ham, you have to boil it first, soak it, boil it, and then bake it."

When she thinks of Christmas in Grenada she also thinks of the sound of market vendors asking her, "Ma'am, you want any sorrel today? Ma'am, you need any ginger? Any fresh peas for you today?

"Now in Grenada if you don't buy your fresh peas, and if you don't have it in your meal...you eh eat Christmas lunch yet."

And what about the sights of Christmas in Grenada? She thinks of Rotary Club putting up lights at Quarantine Point, "and calling all the children, all the adults, 'come and see' the beautiful sights."

In terms of sounds, when she thinks of Christmas in Grenada she thinks about steelbands Comancheros, New Dimensions and Angel Harps practising their pan pieces "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" and "Jingle Bells."

"That is Christmas in Grenada."

And finally, when she thinks of Christmas in Grenada, she thinks of hearing children in the community stopping and asking, "Mummy, when is Christmas," or "Aunty, Christmas here yet?"

"They start to do the countdown — five...four...three...two...one! Christmas and toys!"

She added: "Christmas in Grenada is real Christmas."

