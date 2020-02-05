West Indies Women arrive in Australia for Women’s T20 World Cup

West Indies Women’s team arrived in Noosa Heads, Queensland to start its acclimatisation and training for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The Caribbean team will be chasing its second title. They will open against Thailand at the famous Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) in Perth on Sunday, February 22.

The team was greeted with stifling humidity at the Tewantin Sports Ground, which is the training base for the West Indies Women. A full training session in the nets and fielding drills was conducted and at the end of it, they were all past the fatigue of the jet lag from the long journey from the West Indies to the east coast of Australia.

Three members of the team with the knowledge and experience of the Aussie pitches, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews, who all play or played in the Women’s Big Bash League for several seasons, were quick to advise their teammates of the conditions.

Head Coach, Gus Logie praised these players for sharing their knowledge and walkthrough of the conditions to the team. He said, “it helps the players to adjust faster and know sooner what to expect and how to adapt their techniques”.

The West Indies Women will take on Pakistan Women in three warm-up matches in Tewantin. These fixtures will be played on Friday, Sunday and next Tuesday ahead of the official ICC warm-up matches in Brisbane against Australia on Saturday, February 15 and against India on Tuesday, February 18.

The team, as indicated by the head selector for Women’s and Girls cricket, Ann Browne-John, is an almost perfect balance of experience and youth.

Bowling allrounders Aaliyah Alleyne, and uncapped Cherry-Ann Fraser along with Lee-Ann Kirby who is back in the squad after a 12-year absence from the top flight will be making their T20 World Cup debuts.

West Indies Women's squad

Stafanie Taylor, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Lee-Ann Kirby, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman

West Indies schedule for ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia vs West Indies (First warm-up game) - Feb. 15 Brisbane

India vs West Indies (Second warm-up game) - Feb. 18 Brisbane

West Indies vs Thailand - Feb. 22 - Western Australia, Perth

West Indies vs Pakistan - Feb. 26 - Manuka Oval, Canberra

West Indies vs England - March 1 - Spotless Stadium, Sydney

West Indies vs South Africa - March 3 - Spotless Stadium, Sydney