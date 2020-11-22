Who feels it knows it: Postpartum depression aint no joke!

Last week, members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Force rescued a crying baby from the bushes in Freeport.

The baby was handed over to the doctors who have since reported that the baby appeared to be healthy, although she seemed to be dehydrated.

While the circumstances that led to the child being so unceremoniously discarded aren't known, the discovery sparked a conversation about the prevalence of postpartum depression in the Caribbean.

The birth of a child usually brings with it a potent mix of emotions that range from immense, happiness and pride to panic and bouts of anxiety.

For many, however, childbirth unleashes feelings of terror inadequacy and debilitating depression.

According to the World Health Organisation, one in every six women will suffer from postpartum depression but even with these startling statistics, this condition is still taboo, misunderstood and in very many cases, never diagnosed.

Loop Caribbean had the opportunity to chat with two women who shared snippets of their struggles with postpartum depression, these are their stories.

Victoria, mother of one (Grenada)

Disgusting ingrate.

That's what they called me. Looking back part of me could understand why I mean the baby's room was decorated and all the shopping was done three months before I was due to give birth. I had a comfortable room at a private hospital, unlike most others I had no debilitating bouts of morning sickness. My pregnancy was easy. I had a doting husband and in-laws who were so excited to welcome their first grandchild they too cosseted me. After all, that, when they handed me my baby I felt nothing. I remember waiting days, weeks even for the rush of warm emotion I was told to expect. Still, I felt none of it.

I was moody, irritable and sad. I couldn't eat and I had trouble sleeping. No one could understand and I was hardpressed to explain. I felt broken and anxious. What was wrong with me? Why couldn't I love on my child as a normal mother would?

I was unable to care for myself far less this child. I was depressed and seriously contemplated suicide. What type of woman can't bear the thought of holding her own child? I felt so guilty and inadequate! I didn't want to exist.

It's been 11 years since and I still shrink under the weight of the memories. It was truly one of the lowest, darkest times of my life. Postpartum depression is no joke.

Jem, mother of three (Trinidad and Tobago)

I have been married for nine years and have three children, an eight-year-old boy, a seven-year-old and seven-month-old girl. My husband is a small business owner as well. Saying that to say that he would spend most of his waking time going out to do jobs so that he can provide for his family.

I got pregnant months after marriage and got a little boy. I was just becoming used to being a mom of one when I found out I was pregnant with my second daughter. I bawled my eyes out, not because I didn't want her but I had just gone through an ordeal with my son, where he spent one month of his life in the NICU in Port of Spain General and I was sad that the same thing would happen to her. I went through the pregnancy on bed rest because I had placenta previa and also healing from a C-section I had. My daughter was born at 7 months and here I am again in the same position that I started with now 2 C-sections a 10-month-old and a new baby that was transferred to San Fernando General. Luckily I would say she spent 2 weeks but it was hard.

Coming back home and dealing with 2 babies that needed me constantly was a task in itself. My husband would leave home at 5am and return at 5pm and of course, he was tired, so I had to be the understanding wife and allow him to rest sometimes.

One day when they both were crying, I just started "daydreaming" about locking them in the oven. When I came too I started crying and knew it was time to speak with my husband. I felt like the worst mother in the world for having such thoughts about my babies. He talked me through it and his words helped temporarily but it wasn't enough because the situation or circumstances had not changed.

I one day reached out to a clinical psychologist because I knew what I was feeling was not ok. So I started seeing her and she talked me through taking better care of myself also doing things that made me happy.

That's how I formed my small business which I started over three years ago.

I got pregnant again in 2019 and at that time I was going to the gym and getting myself both mentally and physically well. Again not that I didn't want my daughter but I had put different things in place, mentally that would prepare me to cope with another baby while not losing myself as I did before. Then Covid hit. Sigh. I have my devastating moments but I take it in stride.

I wish I can get to drop my children off to school and daycare so that I can get some me time but so far I haven't been able to. I'm trying my best to keep up with the things that make me happy but I am overwhelmed sometimes and that's ok. I'm no longer at the place where I used to be and that in itself is a blessing.

Any new mother could experience postpartum depression and it can develop after the birth of any child, not just the first.

Experts say, however, that risk increase if:

You have a history of depression, either during pregnancy or at other times

You have bipolar disorder

You had postpartum depression after a previous pregnancy

You have family members who've had depression or other mood disorders

You've experienced stressful events during the past year, such as pregnancy complications, illness or job loss

Your baby has health problems or other special needs

You have twins, triplets or other multiple births

You have difficulty breast-feeding

You're having problems in your relationship with your spouse or significant other

You have a weak support system

You have financial problems

The pregnancy was unplanned or unwanted

