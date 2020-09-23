Caribbean countries open to visitors and their protocols

Some Caribbean countries have reopened their borders to international travellers.

Though COVID-19 rates vary from country to country with some enjoying no active cases while others are battling community spread, all have implemented strict protocols to ensure the safety of their citizens and residents.

We urge you to check the tourism websites for any country you wish to travel to keep updated on all requirements before you travel and while in the destination.

Below is a list of some Caribbean countries that are currently open and their protocols. Please keep in mind that protocols are subject to change at any time due to the fluidity of the virus.

ANGUILLA

COVID-19 protocols

Though Anguilla has no active cases of COVId-19 currently, travel is only open to those from approved countries. Travellers will, therefore, have to apply for entry to see if they are eligible.

A complete online passenger information and health screening questionnaire needs to be filled out and travel authorisation will be issued if your application is approved.

Anyone returning to Anguilla is required to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test conducted within three-five days prior to arrival date.

All persons are required to provide insurance which covers COVID-19 medical costs and full hospitalisation, doctors’ visits, prescriptions and air ambulance.

Upon arrival in Anguilla you will be required to provide a hardcopy of your negative COVID-19 PCR test result to a port health official, undergo a mandatory COVID-19 PCR test and health screening on arrival, use masks during transit through ports of entry (airport and seaport) and en route to your pre-approved accommodations.

On island protocols

The use of masks are required on vessels to Anguilla and in other spaces and areas where persons cannot maintain a physical distance of at least one metre/ three feet from others.

ARUBA

COVID-19 Protocols

Aruba is open to Bonaire, Curacao, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean excluding the Dominican Republic and Haiti, and USA. Dates for South America and Central America have yet to be announced. From September 24, entry will be restricted to particular States in the US.

All visitors are required to complete the online Embarkation/Disembarkation card process and be approved in order to be permitted entry to Aruba.

All travellers not showing documentation indicating a negative Molecular COVID-19 test result prior to travel to Aruba as a part of the ED card process will receive a Molecular PCR COVID-19 test at the Airport when arriving in Aruba.

On Island Protocols

The wearing of masks is recommended where social distancing is not possible.

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

COVID-19 protocols

All passengers arriving by air must have a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR (test result, taken within seven days of their flight.

Children under 12 years of age are not required to present a COVID-19 RT-PCR Negative Test to enter the Country.

Passengers arriving by sea are subject to quarantine according to guidelines issued by Port Health.

All arriving passengers will be monitored for COVID-19 for periods of up to 14 days

On Island Protocols

All arriving passengers must wear a face mask on disembarkation and in all public areas. Additionally, the wearing of face mask in public spaces is mandatory throughout Antigua and Barbuda and social/physical distancing protocols must be adhered to.

Masks are required in Caribbean countries. Photo iStock

BARBADOS

COVID-19 Protocols

As of September 19, all travellers to Barbados from High and Medium risk countries are required to take a COVID-19 PCR test from an accredited or certified facility/laboratory within 72 hours prior to arrival, in order to enter the country.

Those travelling from Low-Risk countries are strongly advised to take, and will be allowed to present, results of tests taken up to five days prior to arrival, in order to expedite processing through the airport

Travellers are required to complete the online Immigration and Customs Form.

On Island Protocols

Masks should be worn and other protocols should be observed.

CURACAO

COVID-19 Protocols

As of July 16, 2020 passengers traveling from the following countries are welcome to visit Curacao:

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Eustatius, St.Vincent and Grenadines, Turks and Caicos, Trinidad and Tobago, Virgin Islands.

Travelers departing out of any of these islands have to take these two mandatory steps: complete the digital immigration card online before departure and within 48 hours before departure, digitally fill out the Passenger Locator Card (PLC) and carry a printed document of proof with you.

Visitors are also welcomed from: Austria, Canada, China, Cuba, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Finland, France, Greece, Guyana, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, Uruguay, United Kingdom.

Countries not listed are considered High-Risk and a 14-day quarantine will be required.

Each visitor entering Curaçao will need to show a negative result from a certified COVID-19 PCR-test taken 72 hours prior to departure at an accredited laboratory.

On Island Protocols

Masks are required where social distancing is not possible. A curfew went into effect from September 17 from 11 pm to 5 am is in effect and gatherings of more than four people are restricted.

DOMINICA

COVID-19 Protocols

All travellers must submit a health questionnaire online at least 24 hours prior to arrival, show notification of clearance to travel and submit a negative PCR test result recorded within 24-72 hours prior to arrival.

On Island Protocols

While restrictions to curtail the spread of COVID-19 have been lifted in Dominica, the health and safety protocols for respiratory etiquette, wearing of face masks, proper and frequent hand washing, sanitising and physical distancing will still apply.

Some islands have restrictions on countries where there are high rates of COVID-19. Photo: iStock

GRENADA

COVID-19 Protocols

Grenada has implemented a colour code system to categorise countries by low, medium and high-risk.

Passengers whose travel-originated from the CARICOM bubble (Barbados, Dominica, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent), and who were only residing in these countries for the previous 14 days, are currently exempted from the PCR tests upon arrival.

On Island Protocols

Everyone is required to wear a face covering in public places and practice social distancing of (6ft)

GUADELOUPE

COVID-19 Protocols

There is a ban on US travellers currently. A negative PCR test certificate performed up to 72 hours before departure is requested from all visitors upon their arrival in the island.

HAITI

COVID-19 Protocols

Haiti is requiring all international travellers to declare their COVID-19 status on a form distributed on all incoming flights, which travellers must submit to Customs upon arrival. All travellers will be temperature screened, and will be required to submit a valid address where they will be during their stay. The government has required a 14-day quarantine for all international travellers arriving in Haiti.

On Island Protocols

Once on the island, wearing a face mask is required in all places of business, and customers’ hands are sprayed with disinfecting solutions.

Social distancing is enforced in all Caribbean countries. Photo: iStock

JAMAICA

COVID-19 Protocols

All residents of the United States of America (USA), Brazil, Dominican Republic or Mexico who are 12 years of age or over, are required to obtain and upload a COVID-19 PCR test result for travel authorisation approval. The date of the sample collection must be less than 10 days from the travel date to Jamaica.

On Island Protocols

The South Coast Resilient Corridor has been established and visitors are welcome to stay in COVID-19 compliant accommodations on that Corridor . As of August 7, visitors are able to visit COVID-19 compliant attractions within the Resilient Corridors, only using transportation licensed under the Tourist Board Act. Masks are mandatory.

ST BARTHS

COVID-19 Protocols

To get to St Barths you must transit through Sint Maarten which has established a mandatory health authorisation application through an Electronic Health Authorization System (EHAS) for every visitor whether arriving by air, boat or in transit. Without the health authorisation, entry into the country will be denied by the immigration authorities. Visitors are encouraged to complete this process as soon as they have received their PCR test results.

On Island Protocols

Masks are required inside shops and buildings.

SINT MAARTEN

COVID-19 Protocols

Sint Maarten has established a mandatory health authorisation application through an Electronic Health Authorisation System (EHAS) for every visitor whether arriving by air, boat or in transit. This includes Sint Maarten and St Martin residents.

A PCR test performed within 120 hours prior to departure to Sint Maarten (last leg in case of connecting flights) is required for all travellers originating from a country that is categorised as high or moderate risk.

Travelers are required to have health insurance coverage. This does not apply to transit passengers.

For travellers originating from a high-risk country, 14 consecutive days of self-monitoring of body temperature and possible flu like symptoms is mandatory. For travellers from a moderate risk country the mandatory self-monitoring period is eight days.

On Island Protocols

Masks are required when social distancing is not possible. The French border remains closed to US travellers

ST LUCIA

COVID-19 Protocols

All arriving passengers including those arriving from within the Designated Travel Bubble must have a negative result from a PCR test taken no more than seven days before arriving in Saint Lucia.

All travellers (including those arriving from the bubble) must complete a pre-arrival registration form.

Countries in the designated bubble are: Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Visitors within the Bubble Countries with a travel history from these areas in the last 21 days will be exempt from quarantine.

On Island Protocols

Bubble Travellers may visit Saint Lucia and travel throughout the island. They may stay in any accommodation except the properties that have been certified for non-bubble travellers. Masks must be worn in public.

Hotel guests who have not arrived in Saint Lucia as Bubble Travellers are required to remain on property for the duration of their stay except to transfer to another Covid-19 certified property to continue their stay, or to participate in certified activities, tours and excursions.

PCR tests are required before you travel. Photo: iStock

ST VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

COVID-19 Protocols

Countries are assessed as high, medium and low-risk and protocols are applied accordingly. St Vincent and the Grenadines is part of the CARICOM Bubble which includes Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Lucia.

Those in the bubble are not required to arrive with a negative result for a COVID-19 test but may be tested on arrival in SVG at the discretion of the Port Health Officer. Quarantine is also not required if there is no evidence of on board vessel exposure and not in a high risk occupation. The island has designated bubble resorts.

On Island Protocols

Masks are necessary.

TURKS AND CAICOS

COVID-19 Protocols

International visitors are required to use TCI Assured, an online portal to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within five days prior to travel in the islands, insurance which covers COVID-19 medical costs and full hospitalization, doctors’ visits, prescriptions and air ambulance and a completed online health screening questionnaire.

On Island Protocols

Masks are required in all public places until December 31 and a nightly curfew has been re-imposed until September 30 from 8pm to 5am. Grand Turk and South Caicos have curfews from 6pm daily.

THE BAHAMAS

COVID-19 Protocols

All passengers must apply for a Bahamas Health Visa and upload a negative COVID 19 test result, 10 days before travel. All visitors and returning residents are required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival into The Bahamas.

On Island Protocols

Once Ministry of Health officials approve/verify the intended quarantine site, the HubbCat APP will be installed on visitor’s telephones for purposes of contact tracing to be performed exclusively by the COVID Enforcement Unit.

Once the 14 day quarantine period is completed, all visitors intending to remain in the country will be required to complete another COVID 19 test, at their own expense, to exit quarantine.

